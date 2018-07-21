7th Annual Ladybug Music Festival Hits Wilmington

What to Know The Ladybug Music Festival returns to Wilmington, Delaware this weekend for the 7th year. The opening performance is set for 5 p.m.

This is the largest music festival in the country consisting of only female performers event organizers say.

The festival will utilize the historic Queen Theater in downtown Wilmington.

A one-of-a-kind free music festival hitting the streets of Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend.

The 7th annual Ladybug Festival Friday and Saturday at the historic Queen Theater is the largest music festival in the country featuring only women musicians, according to the organizers.

Along with a full lineup of female artists, the best female sound engineers and production staff help bring together the two-day block party.

"A number of studies show that female-fronted acts account for a little more than 10 percent of festival lineups across the country," Gayle Dillman, founder of Gable Music Ventures, said. "We are proud to present a lineup that celebrates and welcomes dynamic women-identified musicians."

In partnership with Chase Bank, Gable Music Ventures created the festival seven years ago as a response the lack of representation of female artists on festival stages across the country.

The Ladybug Festival has grown from an audience of 300 to 10,000 in the first six years. Emerging musicians, such as Larkin Poe and Grammy-nominated Mary Lambert, have appeared on the stage in previous years.

"We are proud to have an event like this in Wilmington each summer," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said, "and I've enjoyed watching how much it has grown over the years."

The 2018 festival will feature more than 75 female acts across the two days.