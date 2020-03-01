7 Hurt, 2 Critically, as Fire Rips Through New Castle County Home

At least seven people were hurt, two critically, when flames engulfed a two-story home in New Castle County, Delaware, late Saturday night.

The fire started shortly before midnight on the unit block of Barrister Court, in the city of Bear. The blaze ripped through the two-story house occupied by a family ranging in age from teenagers to elderly, Delaware State Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said.

Six family members and one neighbor who tried to help were hurt, fire officials said.

One of the people with critical injuries had burns to 40% of the body and the other had burns along 15% of the body, he said. Both were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment.

Video of the fire showed flames and thick smoke shooting into the sky. Melvin Harding said there were so many fire engines and medical and police vehicles that it was a struggle to reach his mother, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and was as standing out in the cold after crews told her to evacuate.

“They banged on her door and were like, ‘Hey, you have to get out,’” Harding said.

Officials are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.