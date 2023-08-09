6 injured when SEPTA busses collide in South Philly

Six passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries when two SEPTA busses were involved in a crash on Wednesday morning in South Philly.

According to SEPTA officials, at about 10:30 a.m. a Route G bus "made contact with a stopped Route G bus" at the intersection of 15th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Officials said six passengers -- three in each bus -- reported minor injuries.

However, SEPTA officials said, as of about 11:30 a.m., they were still working to find out more information about this incident.

This crash is at least the tenth crash involving SEPTA vehicles this year.

Just last night, four people were hospitalized after a driver who traveled the wrong way down West Chester Pike in Haverford Township struck a SEPTA bus.

Officials believe that incident may have been caused by the driver suffering a medical emergency.