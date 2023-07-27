Trolley slams into building in 5th SEPTA crash in less than a week

An out-of-service SEPTA trolley crashed at the corner of Island and Woodland Avenues in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night, the transit agency told NBC10.

The trolley left the tracks and then crashed into a vehicle and a house, according to SEPTA.

There were no passengers on board the trolley, but a mechanic suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The two people in the SUV were also hurt. Officials have not released their conditions.

SEPTA Transit Police and Safety System are investigating.

This is now the fifth crash involving a SEPTA vehicle in less than a week in the Philadelphia area.

Previous SEPTA crashes

A driver was hurt after a SEPTA bus jumped a curb and hit a wall near 15th and Walnut Streets in Center City on Tuesday night. There were no passengers on board when the crash happened.

On Monday, July 24, seven people were hurt after two SEPTA trolleys collided in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, according to SEPTA officials.

In another incident, a SEPTA bus crashed into a pole in Philadelphia on Sunday night, SEPTA officials told NBC10. Four people were hurt.

A 72-year-old woman was killed and 19 others were injured when a SEPTA bus backed into another bus in North Philadelphia on Friday, July 21.

SEPTA shared that 33 collisions happened between their vehicles from 2020-2022. Passengers were hurt in just five of those 33 crashes.

Between January 1, 2023, and July 25, 2023, there were eight crashes between SEPTA vehicles, compared to:

9 in 2020, with 2 injuries to bus/trolley passengers

5 in 2021, with no injuries to bus/trolley passengers

6 in 2022, with one injury to bus/trolley passengers

Riders shared their concerns with NBC10.

"I think they’re short staffed. I think they need more help. They need to hire more people," Elisha Miller, of Philadelphia, said.

"To have one crash in one day is a concern so this is very concerning to us," Ron Keele, Chief Safety Officer at SEPTA, said. "We’re looking at all of our rules and regulations. We’re doing what we call a Safety Stand Down. We're going out talking to all the employees about being safe. We're reiterating all the safety rules and operations rules we have in place."

SEPTA told NBC10 that it has 1,100 buses out every day to serve 300,000 riders in the Philadelphia area. Officials urge riders that SEPTA is a safe way to travel and commute.