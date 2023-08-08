Four people were hospitalized after a driver, who police believe had a medical emergency, traveled the wrong way down West Chester Pike, officials said. This led to a multi-vehicle crash that left an SUV wedged between a SEPTA bus and a truck.

The crash occurred on West Chester Pike between Eagle Road and Manoa Road on Tuesday night.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly before 8 p.m. where an SUV could be seen wedged between a tractor-trailer and a SEPTA bus. A sedan was also crushed behind the truck.

Police said four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. They also told NBC10 that a total of five vehicles were involved in the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

West Chester Pike is currently closed at the scene of the crash.

Previous SEPTA crashes

Tuesday's incident was the seventh crash involving a SEPTA vehicle in Philadelphia or the surrounding suburbs in less than three weeks.

On August 6, an off-duty SEPTA employee who was allegedly intoxicated crashed into a SEPTA trolley in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

On July 27, an out-of-service SEPTA trolley crashed into a historic home in Southwest Philadelphia.

On July 25, a driver was injured after a SEPTA bus jumped a curb and struck a wall in Center City.

On July 24, seven people were hurt after two SEPTA trolleys collided in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

On July 23, a SEPTA bus crashed into a pole in Philadelphia, injuring four people.

On July 21, a 72-year-old woman was killed while 19 others were injured after a SEPTA bus backed into another bus in North Philadelphia.

A SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10 33 collisions involving their vehicles were reported between 2020 and 2022. Passengers were hurt in five of those 33 crashes.

However, between January 1, 2023, and July 25, 2023, alone there were eight crashes involving SEPTA vehicles, according to the spokesperson.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.