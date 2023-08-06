Four injured in SEPTA trolley crash in Philly's Kingsessing neighborhood

Police are investigating after an early morning crash left a SEPTA trolley off its rails in Philadelphia's KIngsessing neighborhood, early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. 52nd Street and Chester Avenue.

Officials said Sunday that the incident happened after a vehicle "ran a red light and struck a trolley" at that intersection,

Four people suffered minor injuries in the trolley -- trolley operator and three passengers -- officials said.

According to a SEPTA official, the driver of the car was apprehended by police.

Early Saturday morning, after the car was removed from the scene, debris could be seen spread across the roadway.

On social media, SEPTA noted that shuttle buses will replace the trolley service as the incident is addressed.

Rte 13: Shuttle buses are operating in both directions between Darby Loop and 49th Street and Chester Avenue due to earlier trolley derailment. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 6, 2023

Tariq Umaru, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, told NBC10's Brenna Weick that he heard a crash as he was working in his kitchen.

"I saw that a trolley had detailed and I went over there and I saw there was a car back there as well, so, I put two and two together and I figured it was an accident that had happened," he said.

He said he saw a passenger outside of the vehicle but the morning was quiet for the most part.

The front of the car, he said, was smashed and the front side of the trolley, where the doors are, seemed damaged as well.

"You could tell somebody hit somebody, well, the car hit the trolley," said Umaru.

This is the ninth crash involving SEPTA vehicles so far this year.