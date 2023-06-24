5-year-old shot in double shooting at Philly gas station

A man and his grandson were shot in South Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

According to police, while walking past a gas station at 61st and Passyunk, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the right shoulder. The boy was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

A 71-year-old man, the boy’s grandfather, was also shot in the left side. He was also transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

At this time there have been no arrests.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.