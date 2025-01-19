5 injured in Germantown rowhome fire, officials say

Fire crews responded to a rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood on Sunday morning that left five people hospitalized, officials said.

According to fire officials, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire reported along the 100 block of West Seymour Street in Germantown at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Here, officials said, crews found heavy smoke pouring from a three-story rowhome with fire bursting from the rear of the first floor.

The fire, officials said, took crews about 20 minutes to place under control.

Officials said five people were taken to the hospital after receiving care from first responders during this incident. However, officials did not immediately provide more information on those that were injured, nor did they note the severity of the injuries these individuals suffered.

Also, fire department officials said that the cause of this incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.