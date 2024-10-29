Philadelphia

5 charged in ‘Bad Bunny' drug trafficking ring in Philly, Chester County

David Arroyo, Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, Neil Perez, Jose Guzman and Curtis Lake were all arrested for their alleged roles in the "Bad Bunny" drug ring

By David Chang

Five people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking ring that supplied fentanyl and cocaine throughout Philadelphia and Chester counties, investigators said.

The investigation began last year after heroin and fentanyl that was labeled “Bad Bunny” was found at the scene of a fentanyl overdose death in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, officials said. This led to the arrests of numerous drug dealers with ties to a largescale operation named the “Bad Bunny Drug Trafficking Organization,” according to investigators.

Following a yearlong investigation, Philadelphia police officers, members of the Chester County Detectives High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Unit, and other law enforcement agencies executed 12 search warrants at nine different locations and on three vehicles on Sept. 13, 2024.

Police seized around 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, two kilograms of bulk cocaine, $25,000 in cash, two assault rifles, three handguns and over 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl, investigators said.

David Arroyo, 27, Miguel Jorge-Ortiz, 35, Neil Perez, 29, and Jose Guzman, 50, all of Philadelphia, were arrested that day and charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy and possession with the intent to deliver.

Curtis Lake, 50, of Philadelphia, was arrested on a later date and charged with drug delivering resulting in death, corrupt organizations and other related offenses.

Preliminary hearings for all five suspects are scheduled to take place in November.

“Drug trafficking does not stop at the Chester County border,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said. “Our detectives are committed to working with all of our local, state, and federal partners to investigate drug suppliers bringing deadly drugs into our community.”

NBC10 reached out to the attorneys for Arroyo, Jorge-Ortiz, Guzman and Lake. We will include any statements on their behalf once we receive them. A lawyer for Perez said he would not comment due to the pending case.

