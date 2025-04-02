3 Philly men arrested in connection with theft ring targeting shoe stores: Police

Philadelphia police have identified and arrested three Philadelphia men suspected of being involved in an organized retail theft ring targeting shoe stores.

According to police, investigators believe between Feb. 3 and March 22, 2025, the three suspects were involved in a coordinated string of retail thefts across Philadelphia, surrounding counties, and New Jersey, resulting in an estimated $28,500 in stolen merchandise.

The Philadelphia Police Department Retail Theft Initiative has identified and apprehended -- Darryl Foreman, 31, Demil Coley, also known as Demil Allen-Coley, 32, and Malik Williams, 31 -- who they believed to be responsible for 22 organized thefts targeting retail shoe stores.

Police said investigators believe the suspects are responsible for the following:

Philadelphia: 10 thefts totaling approximately $15,000 in stolen shoes.

Surrounding Counties & New Jersey: 12 thefts totaling approximately $13,500 in merchandise.

Police said Foreman was held on a $180,000 bail. Coley was held on $90,000 bail with multiple out-of-jurisdiction warrants and detainers pending. Williams is currently in custody at SCI Coal Township on $30,000 bail for one Philadelphia theft, with an active warrant and detainer issued for four additional Philadelphia thefts.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department or submit tips anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477).