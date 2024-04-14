Delaware

4 teens arrested after high-speed pursuit through Sussex County

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Four teenagers have been charged with multiple crimes after leading police on a high speed chase through Delaware Saturday night.

At approximately 7:21 p.m. police say a silver Honda CRV with temporary Delaware registration fled after being stopped by Bethany Beach police.

The suspects were spotted by Delaware State Troopers speeding northbound on Coastal Highway near Fred Hudson Road a short while later. Despite attempts to pursue, troopers discontinued the chase due to safety concerns, according to officials.

The Honda, discovered to be reported stolen from Dover, proceeded through Dewey Beach before turning toward Rehoboth Beach, Delaware State Police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspects eventually crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. That is where all four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

All four of the suspects were taken into custody, police said, a short time later near the Henlopen Hotel. Investigators also found a gun inside the car the suspects used.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. They were all charged with possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property over $1500 and conspiracy in the second degree, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Woman killed by wrong way driver on I-95 in South Philly

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

16-year-old boy injured in an Oxford Circle shooting, police say

One of the 15-year-olds who was identified as the driver was also charged with multiple traffic violations by additional local law enforcement agencies.

They have all been committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on secured bonds.

This article tagged under:

Delawarecar chase
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us