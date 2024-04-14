4 teens arrested after high-speed pursuit through Sussex County

Four teenagers have been charged with multiple crimes after leading police on a high speed chase through Delaware Saturday night.

At approximately 7:21 p.m. police say a silver Honda CRV with temporary Delaware registration fled after being stopped by Bethany Beach police.

The suspects were spotted by Delaware State Troopers speeding northbound on Coastal Highway near Fred Hudson Road a short while later. Despite attempts to pursue, troopers discontinued the chase due to safety concerns, according to officials.

The Honda, discovered to be reported stolen from Dover, proceeded through Dewey Beach before turning toward Rehoboth Beach, Delaware State Police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspects eventually crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. That is where all four suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

All four of the suspects were taken into custody, police said, a short time later near the Henlopen Hotel. Investigators also found a gun inside the car the suspects used.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old. They were all charged with possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property over $1500 and conspiracy in the second degree, police said.

One of the 15-year-olds who was identified as the driver was also charged with multiple traffic violations by additional local law enforcement agencies.

They have all been committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on secured bonds.