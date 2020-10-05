Camden

4 Men Accused of Shooting at Camden Home With Officers and Newborn Baby Inside

Investigators believe the shooting was an incident of mistaken identity and the gunmen didn't know the people inside were police officers. 

By David Chang

Police arrested four New Jersey men accused of shooting at a home with two Camden County police officers and a newborn baby inside last month. 

Julio Nieves

Kobbie Johnson, 30, of Collingswood, Julio Nieves, 19, of Pennsauken, Jeremiah McDonald, 18, of Pennsauken and Jaqua Styles, 19, of Pennsauken, were all arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. They were each remanded to the Camden County Jail. 

Jeremiah McDonald

On Sept. 15, at 11:46 p.m., four gunmen fired at a home on Clinton Street in Camden, New Jersey. The house was struck by six bullets. Two Camden County police officers and their baby, who had been born only ten days earlier, were inside at the time. Neither the officers nor the newborn were hurt. 

Kobbie Johnson

Jaqwa Styles

While Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki was pleased to announce the arrests on Monday, he also addressed a recent spike in gun violence in Camden, including the shooting death of a 74-year-old grandmother over the weekend. 

“We are focusing all our efforts now on gun violence in order to proactively suppress and eliminate violent crime,” Wysocki said. “That’s why today we are starting a new partnership with the ATF, so agents can work hand in glove with our shooting response team officers. We want to send a clear message to individuals that would even think about pulling a trigger- we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law and you will not terrorize our community.”

