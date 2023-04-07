4 Injured in Tioga Shooting

Police are investigating after three men and a 62-year-old woman were injured in a shooting in the city's Tioga neighborhood on Thursday night.

Law enforcement officials said that, at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along the 3700 block of N. Carlisle Street where four people were injured.

Officials said three men were shot: a 40-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, back, and buttocks and a 34-year-old man was shot once in the hand. All of these men, police said, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

However, police said, a 62-year-old woman was also shot in this incident. She was shot once in the chest and officials said, she was transported to a nearby hospital where she has been listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement officials said that they are still investigating and have made no arrests and bot recovered any weapons yet.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.