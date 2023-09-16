4 dead, 1 hurt in 5 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after four people were killed and one person was hurt in five separate shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

At 1:05 a.m. Philadelphia Police responded to a local hospital after a shooting victim arrived by a private vehicle, according to police.

Police said a 37-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was placed in stable condition. The location of the shooting is unknown, according to police.

The second shooting occurred at 6:50 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Herman Street to find a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Police said medics pronounced the man dead at 7:01 a.m.

The violence continued in the morning.

At 8:49 a.m., police responded to Cleveland and Cumberland Streets to find a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said.

According to police, the man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:01 a.m.

Police then responded to Cleveland and Cumberland Streets at 8:49 a.m. to find a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck, police said.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

Then at 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Pastouris Street to find a 45-year-old woman unresponsive in the living room of a home with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to police.

Police said medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 9:40 a.m.

Finally, at 12:45 p.m. police responded to the 7300 block of N. 19 Street to find a 26-year-old man shot multiple times throughout the body, according to police.

Police said medics transported the man to the hospital and he was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m.

The investigations are ongoing, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings and no weapons have been recovered, according to police.

As of Saturday, there have been 305 homicides reported so far this year in Philadephia, according to data released by Philadelphia police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.