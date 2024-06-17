Philadelphia Phillies

Roar of Fleet Week jets in Baltimore causes delays at Phillies-Orioles game

Players paused for a few seconds on a handful of occasions during the Orioles’ 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday when the roar from the Fleet Week flyovers was particularly loud

By Noah Trister

A fighter jet, as part of Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover festivities, flies by Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Baltimore.
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Camden Yards turned out to be quite a viewing spot for Baltimore's Fleet Week air shows.

Eventually, however, the noise became a distraction.

Players paused for a few seconds on a handful of occasions during the Orioles’ 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday when the roar from the flyovers was particularly loud. The Fleet Week schedule included flyovers of military and civilian aircraft. Some soared pretty quietly in formation, but at times the jet-related noise was substantial.

“Earlier this week, they were doing it during early work,” Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser said. “When I saw that first one come through, and I was like, ‘Oh well, looks like we’re doing it again.' I thought it was really cool. I think both fan bases kind of came together.”

The Orioles-Phillies series was played in front of three straight sellout crowds, with plenty of Philadelphia and Baltimore fans on hand. Fans started chanting “USA!” at one point during the flyovers.

“I tell you what. I've never felt more American during a baseball game,” Cowser said. “I was really hoping I'd be hitting during one and someone got a picture or something.”

