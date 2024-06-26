East Falls

3 injured in Ridge Ave triple shooting

Police are investigating after three people were hurt in a triple shooting that happened along Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's East Falls section early Wednesday

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after three people were hurt in a triple shooting that happened along Ridge Avenue in the city's East Falls section early Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, officers responded to the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, on the report of a person with a gun.

Here, officials said, the officers found a 37-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the back. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition as of about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police said.

Also, two other people -- a 38-year-old man who was shot in his left thigh and a 33-year-old man who was shot in the right arm -- went to nearby hospitals in a private vehicle after, police said, they were also injured in this incident.

Police provided no further information on what may have led to this shooting and, officials said, no arrests have yet been made.

But, according to police, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

