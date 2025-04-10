A school employee unintentionally shoots himself in the leg with his gun while inside a school in Newark, Delaware, according to police.

Delaware State Police said on Thursday, April 10, 2024, around 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at ASPIRA Charter High School, located at 750 Otts Chapel Road.

Upon arriving, police said officers discovered that a 41-year-old man, who is a school bus driver and member of the Culture and Climate team, had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after his gun, which was concealed in his clothing, accidentally discharged while inside the school.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that the gun, which was concealed in the school employee’s waistband, discharged unintentionally due to how it was handled.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The incident took place in a school hallway while children and other staff members were present, according to police. No one else was injured.

The school’s constable rendered aid to the school employee, who was ultimately transported by EMS to an area hospital, police said.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident, police said.

Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective M. Conway by calling 302-365-8411.