3 Dead, 1 Hurt in Separate Double Shootings in Philly Monday Afternoon

Three people were killed and another person was injured in two separate double shootings in Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

A 25-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were on the 200 block of Rubicam Street at 2:16 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The woman was shot twice in the head and once in the leg while the man was shot once in the left shoulder. Both victims were taken to Einstein Hospital. The woman died from her injuries while the man is in stable condition.

A little more than an hour later, at 3:21 p.m., police responded to a home on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street.

When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the bedroom on the second floor of the home. They also found a male of an unknown age in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered in either shooting.

The shootings occurred hours after a man and woman were found shot to death in their bed inside a Philadelphia home while an uninjured 5-year-old child was with them.

So far there have been 59 reported homicides in Philadelphia this year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.