Couple Shot, Killed in Bed; 5-Year-Old Isn't Hurt

Two 24-year-olds found shot and killed in a bed inside a home on Hill Creek Drive in Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

A couple was shot in killed in a bed in a Philadelphia home early Monday, a 5-year-old child who was in bed with them wasn't injured.

Philadelphia police officers arrived to the home on Hill Creek Drive -- not far from Adams and Rising Sun avenues -- around 12:45 a.m. to find a man and a woman shot multiple times in a bed on the second floor, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced both 24-year-olds dead a short time later.

A 5-year-old child who was in bed with the couple, wasn't hurt. Investigators believed the child is the couple's, Small said.

At least eight shots were fired, police said. Family members heard the gunshots, found the couple and then called 911, Small said.

Investigators said that the gunman could have accessed a first-floor window, which was found open. Nothing inside the home appeared to be ransacked, so police don't believe it was a robbery.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

