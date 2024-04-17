York County

3 construction workers killed in York Co. crash

A crash along I-83 in Fairview Township early Wednesday left three construction workers dead

By Hayden Mitman

Police respond after three construction workers were killed on I-83 in York County early Wednesday.
NBC10

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an early morning crash along I-83 in York County left three construction workers dead.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:25 a.m., early Wednesday, near the 35.5 mile marker on I-83 in Fairview Township when a 24-year-old man behind the wheel of a big box truck was headed south on the roadway.

At that point, the box truck collided with a construction vehicle in an active work zone, police said, which caused the truck to continue onto the shoulder.

When the box truck went onto the shoulder, it collided with three construction workers, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said all three workers were pronounced at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

As of about 7:35 a.m., all southbound lanes on I-83 between exits 35 and 36 were closed due to this incident.

there is a crash on I-83 southbound between Exit 36: PA 262 - FISHING CREEK and Exit 35: PA 177 - LEWISBERRY. All lanes closed

This deadly crash comes during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Officials have said, in 2023, there were 309 work zone crashes across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia -- three of which were fatal.

