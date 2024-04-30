Police are searching for a man who they say was caught on surveillance video attacking a man with autism on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia.

Police said the unidentified man entered a northbound Broad Street Line train from the City Hall Station on March 14 around 8:30 p.m. As the train approached Cecil B. Moore Station, the suspect assaulted a 25-year-old man with autism, investigators said. Police released surveillance video that they say shows the attack.

Police said the suspect then fled the station in an unknown direction. The victim suffered injuries to his face.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.