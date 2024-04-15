What to Know Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT and AAA Mid-Atlantic have teamed up to warn drivers to slow down in work zones to protect lives of construction workers.

"Let's honor the dedication and sacrifice of those working in our work zones by exercising caution, courtesy, and compassion on the road," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said.

National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 15 to 19, 2024.

Pennsylvania State Police have a warning for drivers -- slow down in work zones or face the consequences. This comes after nearly one work zone crash per day in 2024.

“As drivers, it's easy to become complacent when passing through work zones, dismissing the warning signs as mere inconveniences," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said Friday. “But behind every barricade and detour are men and women risking their lives to improve our infrastructure. They are our brothers, sisters, and friends; they deserve our utmost respect and vigilance.

In accordance with National Work Zone Awareness Week -- from April 15 to 19 -- PennDOT, state police and AAA Mid-Atlantic joined forces to urge drivers to use caution in work zones, "not only for their safety but for the safety of highway workers and pedestrians."

Extra troopers will be on highways and state roadways enforcing work zone speed limits during NWZAW, authorities said.

PENNDOT recently announced 81 new projects that will take place through the end of 2024. That’s in addition to the 117 work projects already underway in 5-county Philadelphia region. The I-95 CAP, Route 611 (Old York Road) bridge replacement, Market Street bridge rehab and U.S. Route 422 improvement project are among the roads being worked on.

"We have the power to make a difference – to prevent crashes and save lives," Tobin said. "Let's honor the dedication and sacrifice of those working in our work zones by exercising caution, courtesy, and compassion on the road."

There were 309 work zone crashes across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in 2023, PennDOT said. Three people died in those wrecks.

“A work zone is not an inconvenience, but rather a place where road workers – moms, dads, sons, and daughters – risk their lives to improve our transportation network," AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Jana Tidwell said. "A motorist's crash risk in a work zone can be significantly reduced by planning ahead, minimizing distractions, reducing speed, being prepared to stop, and reading posted signs."

Officials shared these tips for drivers going through a work zone:

Slow down.

Drive the posted work-zone speed limit.

Avoid distractions and give your full attention to the road.

Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers.

Turn on your headlights if signs instruct you to do so.

Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don’t tailgate.

Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly.

Traffic patterns can change rapidly.

When approaching lane closures, move into the open lane as soon as possible.

If driving a large truck or bus, remember you have limited maneuverability, so proceed with caution.

Always buckle up.

"We're all in this together when it comes to keeping highway workers and emergency responders safe," Tidwell said.