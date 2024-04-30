Pennsylvania

Firefighters battle large rowhome fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania

A fire burned through rowhomes along the 700 block of North 7th Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

Firefighters are batting a large fire that’s burning through rowhomes in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The three-alarm fire started at a home on the 700 block of North 7th Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the fire burned through multiple rowhomes, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

