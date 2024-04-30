Firefighters battle large rowhome fire in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Firefighters are batting a large fire that’s burning through rowhomes in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The three-alarm fire started at a home on the 700 block of North 7th Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the fire burned through multiple rowhomes, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was injured.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.