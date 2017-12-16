A ski lift malfunctioned Saturday morning at a small mountain near State College in central Pennsylvania, injuring five skiers and stranding others, according to NBC affiliate WJAC.

Initial reports indicated that a portion of the lift at Tussey Mountain in Boalsburg, Centre County, had collapsed sometime around 10 a.m., but the resort tweeted at noon that there was no collapse.

State College authorities told WJAC that five people were injured in the incident.





The extent of their injuries were not immediately known, but authorities said they were all minor in nature. Other skiers were still stuck on the lift at 12 p.m., according to WJAC.

Despite the lift incident, Tussey Mountain officials said on their Facebook page that some of the mountain would remain open.

It is unclear how many skiers remain stranded on the lift, but a WJAC reporter tweeted shortly after noon that rescue operations were still underway to get the remaining people off the broken down lift.

Check back for more details as they become known.