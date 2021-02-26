2 People Shot Outside Walmart in Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lehigh County on Friday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred sometime after 7 p.m. outside the superstore on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, according to initial reports.
A tweet by Whitehall police a short time later said only that the shooting happened at the Walmart, and said a press conference might take place later.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
"No further information will be released at this time as investigation is just starting," police said.