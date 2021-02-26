2 People Shot Outside Walmart in Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital after a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lehigh County on Friday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred sometime after 7 p.m. outside the superstore on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, according to initial reports.

A tweet by Whitehall police a short time later said only that the shooting happened at the Walmart, and said a press conference might take place later.

"No further information will be released at this time as investigation is just starting," police said.