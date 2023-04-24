$20k Reward Offered in Kingsessing Killing

The City of Philadelphia has announced a reward of $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction following a deadly shooting that occurred last year.

Police officials are offering this reward in reference to a shooting that happened along the 1600 block of S. 53rd Street in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on August 7th.

Officials said they hope to identify the individual who can be seen in surveillance footage exiting a vehicle before, allegedly, killing a 37-year-old man at the intersection of 53rd Street and Greenway Avenue sometime before 3 a.m., that morning.

Officials said the gunman was a passenger in, what police believe to be, a newer model Nissan Sentra -- that was possibly gray or metallic in color -- on the night of the killing.

As can be seen in the footage shared by police, the gunman exited the car that night and approached a doorway next to where the victim was positioned, as if to enter.

Instead, police said, the gunman turned and fired a weapon at close range, killing the victim.

To submit a tip via telephone, call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

All tips will be confidential, police said and, if you have information to share with investigators, you can call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335.

Or, submit a tip anonymously, here.