Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect that they say walked onto the porch of a home in North Philadelphia with a weapon and threatened the people who lived there.

On April 20, at approximately 4:25 a.m., police said the suspect walked onto a porch on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue, rang the doorbell and displayed what looked like a gun.

Léelo en español aquí.

The home had a ring doorbell that captured the incident.

In the video you can see the man walk towards the ring doorbell wearing a mask with a hooded sweatshirt on. He appears to have some type of headphones on his head and is holding what looks like a gun that is half concealed by something.

The suspect is described as a light-skin man wearing all dark clothing with the word “ESSENTAILS” on the back and left front chest of his hooded sweatshirt, according to the police.

Officials also said the suspect was driving a light color 2012 Nissan Versa with a Pa. tag: LXA0270.

Police have not identified the suspect or any other details on this incident.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect police say to contact the Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.