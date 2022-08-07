Philadelphia

Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

No one was immediately arrested

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police officers walk on a street closed off by crime scene tape.
NBC10

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood. One car parked on the curb had bullet holes on the driver’s side window, and police said the women may have been in the vehicle when the shots rang out.

No one was immediately arrested.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the Kingsessing neighborhood, another shooting left a person dead at the intersection of 53rd Street and Green Way sometime before 3 a.m., police said. No one was immediately arrested in that shooting, either.

A tally by the city controller’s office shows at least 1,119 nonfatal and 295 fatal shootings this year in Philadelphia as of Aug. 4.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaBrewerytownKingsessing
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us