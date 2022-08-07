Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood. One car parked on the curb had bullet holes on the driver’s side window, and police said the women may have been in the vehicle when the shots rang out.

No one was immediately arrested.

In the Kingsessing neighborhood, another shooting left a person dead at the intersection of 53rd Street and Green Way sometime before 3 a.m., police said. No one was immediately arrested in that shooting, either.

A tally by the city controller’s office shows at least 1,119 nonfatal and 295 fatal shootings this year in Philadelphia as of Aug. 4.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.