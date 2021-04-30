South Philadelphia

20 Years and Countless Brunches Later, Sabrina's Café Closing Italian Market Eatery

Though the Italian Market eatery at 910 Christian Street is closing, DeAbreu and his wife and co-owner, Raquel, plan to expand to a “larger, more equipped, and updated space in [the] surrounding neighborhood in the months ahead.”

By Rudy Chinchilla

Patrons dine at tables outside Sabrina's Café in South Philadelphia
Sabrina's Café

South Philly foodies will be without one of the area’s favorite brunch spots as Sabrina’s Café shutters its flagship Italian Market location due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eatery will bid farewell with free servings of stuffed challah French toast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as it welcomes patrons to stop by one last time and share some of the fond memories they’ve made over the last 20 years.

Co-owner Robert DeAbreu told NBC10 partner Philadelphia Business Journal that revenue was down almost 50% across the five restaurants in the Sabrina’s Café chain. The restaurant has also lost some longtime staffers, he said, adding that they’ve been able to relocate most workers from the Italian Market location to other locations.

The upside is that the other restaurants – one each in University City, Fairmount, Wynnewood and Collingswood, New Jersey – will remain open.

