20-year-old man killed in West Philly double shooting

Police in Philadelphia are invesitigating after a double shooting in West Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured late Saturday.

According to officials, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Salford Street at about 11:19 p.m., where they found a 20-year-old man lying in the street after he had been shot in his back, buttocks and once in each calf.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at 1:05 a.m.

Another 20-year-old man was also injured in this incident, and officials said, he was shot in his right calf and left foot. This man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listen in stable condition, according to police.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.