Philadelphia

2 women stabbed at Philly middle school

Two women were stabbed at Castor Gardens Middle School on 1800 Cottman Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Philadelphia police said

By David Chang

Two women were stabbed at a Philadelphia middle school early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The double stabbing took place at Castor Gardens Middle School on 1800 Cottman Avenue at 12:11 p.m. A 63-year-old woman was stabbed in the left side of her body while a 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the right arm.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition. The 31-year-old woman refused medical treatment.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered. Investigators have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us