2 women stabbed at Philly middle school

Two women were stabbed at a Philadelphia middle school early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The double stabbing took place at Castor Gardens Middle School on 1800 Cottman Avenue at 12:11 p.m. A 63-year-old woman was stabbed in the left side of her body while a 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the right arm.

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition. The 31-year-old woman refused medical treatment.

Police said an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered. Investigators have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.