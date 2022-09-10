2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting

Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said.

At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said.

At the scene, officers found a woman actively shooting a firearm. Both responding officers fired their weapons, and the woman was struck in the torso. She was transported to Christiana Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman was also found near a vehicle, with an initial investigation finding that the woman was engaged in a domestic dispute with, and was ultimately shot by, the other woman.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to Christiana Hospital where she was also listed in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the Delaware Department of Justice – Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

Per division policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Any individual with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302)395-8110 or email Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov. Information can also be submitted by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800.