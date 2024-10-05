Philadelphia

25-year-old man shot dead inside Philadelphia home: police

By Cherise Lynch

Yellow police tape says "police line do not cross"
Getty Images

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead inside a Philadelphia home early Saturday morning.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 5, around 9:36 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach inside a home on the 1300 block of N. 52nd St.

Police said the man was transported to the hospital by medics, where he was later pronounced dead at 9:53 a.m.

No weapons or suspects have been apprehended at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

