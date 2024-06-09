2 teens hurt, more than 30 shots fired in Cobbs Creek shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood late Saturday sent two teenagers to the hospital.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, officers responded to the area of 59th and Spruce streets at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday to find a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, Pace said, he was placed in critical condition.

Also, officials said, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg and she has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Pace said that investigators believe at least 30 shots were fired in this shooting as shell casings littered the ground in the area.

"We've counted around 32 at this point," he told NBC10.

As could be seen at the site of the shooting, cars in the area were struck by stray gunfire through the course of the shooting.

Pace said that police haven't made any arrests in this incident, but they have said an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.