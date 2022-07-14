Léelo en español aquí.

Two teens were visiting two friends at a North Philadelphia apartment complex when they were all shot early Thursday.

Philadelphia police responded to the Philadelphia Housing Authority's Spring Garden Apartments at 7th and Wallace streets just before 2 a.m. to find a 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Two of the teens had run into a nearby home, while officers found the other two in the courtyard, police said.

Both girls were shot in the face -- one with a serious wound -- while the boys were shot in their arms and legs, Small said. Police rushed all the teens to the hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

All four teens were expected to survive, Small said.

As doctors treated the children, police search for clues.

"We know that the shooting took place in the courtyard," Small said.

Investigators found evidence that at least 21 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon outside of a home where two of the kids live, Small said. They found a revolver on the scene, though it was unclear how it was connected to the incident.

"We don't know why someone would fire shots at four teenage boys and girls," Small said.

Police didn't reveal a descriptions of any shooter or shooters.

As of Tuesday, at least 114 (about 9%) of Philadelphia's nearly 1,300 shooting victims so far in 2022 have been children, according to data from the Office of the Controller.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.