2-Year-Old, 3 Adults Injured in West Philadelphia Shooting

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the leg while riding in the car with his family late Wednesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The toddler was one of four people shot along Wyalusing Street in West Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting scene extended from North 51st Street to Creighton Street on Wyalusing Street.

After being shot in the leg, the 2-year-old was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, Small said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The boy was in an SUV with two women in their 20s who were also shot, Small said. The passenger was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver was shot in the back and in critical condition at the hospital as well.

Police said it may have been a targeted attack.

A 26-year-old man shot in the leg was found outside the vehicle. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said at least 10 shots were fired at the vehicle near Creighton and Wyalusing streets.

A 6-year-old child was also in the SUV but was uninjured, Small said. While the victims in the vehicle are said to be family, police haven't said their exact relationships.

At least 114 children have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022, which is 9% of of all shooting victims in the city.

Entering Thursday morning, there were at least 290 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 2% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.