2 more charged in shooting of Coatesville school bus

Law enforcement officials in Chester County have announced the arrests of two people, both males aged 17 and 20, in connection to the Oct. 10, 2024 shooting of a school bus that had children on board at the time.

On Sunday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Coatesville City Police Department announced the arrest of Gabriel Johnson, 17, and Jose Medina, 20, both of Coatesville, for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a Coatesville Area School District school bus on October 10, 2024.

Both men have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Johnson, officials said, has been charged as an adult in this incident.

Previously, officials have arrested and charged Jaki White-Marshall, 18, shortly after the shooting occurred.

Officials said that they are still investigating after a school bus, with children on board, was shot on a Thursday afternoon in October.

“This is not the end of our investigation. We will continue to work towards arresting and convicting everyone involved in shooting at this school bus," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe in a statement on the recent arrests.

According to court documents, the initial incident happened at about 2:29 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2024, when four males were captured on surveillance camera in a shooting incident that happened near the intersection of Hope Avenue and Charles Street in Coatesville.

At that time, officials said, as all four were walking through that intersection, two of the individuals produced firearms and began shooting down the street, striking the bus.

An investigation uncovered that Johnson, police claim, fired six shots in this incident and Medina was, believed to be, one of the other males in the group of four during the shooting.

Law enforcement officials in Chester County are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866 or the Coatesville City Police Department at 610-384-2300.