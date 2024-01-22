Northeast Philadelphia

2 inmates stabbed in Northeast Philly prison

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were stabbed during an incident at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road on Monday morning, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two inmates were stabbed at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility along State Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:41 a.m., when a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back of his head and neck and a 23-year-old man was stabbed once in his head.

The 26-year old was taken to a nearby hospital while the other victim was treated by medics at the facility and, officials said, both men have been listed in stable condition.

However, law enforcement officials have not yet detailed what may have led to this incident and, they said, no arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us