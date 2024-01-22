Police in Philadelphia are investigating after two inmates were stabbed at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility along State Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:41 a.m., when a 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back of his head and neck and a 23-year-old man was stabbed once in his head.

The 26-year old was taken to a nearby hospital while the other victim was treated by medics at the facility and, officials said, both men have been listed in stable condition.

However, law enforcement officials have not yet detailed what may have led to this incident and, they said, no arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.