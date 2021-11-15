2 Hurt After Truck Crashes Into Home in Berks County

At least two people were injured after a tractor trailer crashed into a Berks County home on Monday.
The Western Express truck crashed into a house on Church and Kutztown roads in Maxatawny Township around 8 p.m. Both the driver of the truck and a person inside the home were trapped for about an hour before rescuers got them out.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.
SkyForce10 was over the scene following the crash, showing a heavy presence of police and firefighters with the truck still stuck inside the house.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.