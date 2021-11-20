2 Dead, Including Child, After SUV Goes Airborne on Roosevelt Boulevard

Two people, including a preteen child, were killed while three others are fighting for their lives after a speeding SUV struck several poles and went airborne on Roosevelt Boulevard before landing on two other vehicles with people inside early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on the Boulevard at Adams and Whitaker avenues in Northeast Philadelphia.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police said a Chevy Tahoe with five people inside was speeding southbound on the Boulevard when the driver lost control.

The Tahoe struck several poles and flew 15 to 20 feet in the air before landing on two other vehicles, each with a person inside.

Two people inside the Tahoe were ejected, one person was partially ejected and two others remained inside the SUV during the crash.

Police said two people inside the Tahoe, including a preteen child, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals, all in critical condition.

The two people who were inside the vehicles that the SUV landed on also suffered minor injuries.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 the crash was so severe that police are having a difficult time identifying the victims.

“The severity of the accident is such that we’re unable to determine at this time who was actually driving the vehicle,” Inspector Pace said.

A sign above Adams and Whitaker avenues on the Boulevard was dislodged during the crash. The Boulevard has been closed at the scene of the crash for hours as PennDOT crews continue to make repairs.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.