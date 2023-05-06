2 Dead and 1 Injured in Multi-Car Fatal Collision in Delaware

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal multi-car crash that occurred earlier Saturday morning in Milton, Delaware, that left two women dead.

At approximately 8:46 p.m. a white BMW was traveling south on southbound Coastal Highway, south of Cave Neck Road when the car veered off the right side of the highway and into a drainage ditch, according to police.

The car continued moving and hit a stop sign and then reententered traffic. The car then veered to the left and exited the road again into the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway where it then collided with a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and a red 2020 Jeep Renegade, police said.

The driver of the BMW, a 59-year-old woman, was critically injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Equinox, a 65-year-old woman, was also critically injured and transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead as well, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver of the Jeep Renegade was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound Coastal Highway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Delaware State Police Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is made available.