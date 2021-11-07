2 Dead After Murder-Suicide in Target Parking Lot: Police

Authorities are investigating an alleged murder-suicide in a Target parking lot in Lower Merion's Bala Cynwynd neighborhood Sunday midday.

According to police, a man appeared to have shot a female in the head inside a Lexus before shooting himself at a Target located on the 4000 block of Monument Road.

Investigators found both bodies at around 12:44 p.m. Sunday. The pair have not been identified.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.