2 Dead, 6 Injured in West Philly Crash

Two individuals died after a car blew a red light and struck another vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash took place at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut Streets around 3 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

A driver in a black Dodge was driving northbound on 52nd Street driving at a high speed when it blew through the red light, striking a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on Walnut Street, accident investigators said.

Two out of three people in the silver Hyundai were pronounced dead. One was listed in critical condition, investigators said.

Five people traveling in the Dodge reported injuries. One person remains in critical condition, police said.

The Dodge driver was held Sunday morning for possible charges, police said.