2 dead, 1 injured in Ambler house fire

A fire at a property along Bellaire Avenue early Thursday morning left two people dead and a third hospitalized, according to officials

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond after two people were killed in a house fire in Ambler on Thursday morning.
Fire crews in Montgomery County responded to a house fire in Ambler on Thursday morning that, officials said, left two people dead and a third person hospitalized.

According to fire officials, the incident began at about 4 a.m., when crews were called to a fire at a home along the 900 block of Bellaire Avenue in Ambler for a reported house fire.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital during this incident, police said.

Two of these individuals have died and the third was admitted with injures, though officials have not detailed the extent of this person's wounds.

As of about 9:30 a.m., crews were still working at the site of the fire and an investigation into the cause of the incident was ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

