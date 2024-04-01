Law enforcement officials with Temple University's police force arrested two people after, they said, gunshots were fired as a large group of juveniles gathered near the school in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.

In announcing the arrests, officials said incidents like the one that happened Sunday "is becoming a more frequent occurrence without a plan in place to address it."

Officers are once again contending with a large group of juveniles at Broad/Cecil B Moore. Although this situation is not new for TUPD and PPD, it is becoming a more frequent occurrence without a plan in place to address it.



03/31/24- 6:55pm

Shooting incident: 1600 N Sydenham St… — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) March 31, 2024

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Sunday, as juveniles gathered near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, near Temple University's campus.

Officials said officers apprehended "two males" after a foot chase -- though, they have not provided identifying information on those arrested -- and may still be seeking a third gunman.

Sunday's incident marked at least the third time this year that there have been arrests made after large gatherings at the school.

Just last week, three people were arrested after roughly 100 to 200 juveniles threw rocks and bricks at police on Temple University's campus.

And, in February, a 15-year-old was arrested after shots were fired near Temple University in an incident that sent crowds running through North Philadelphia streets in search of safety.