Philadelphia police officers apprehended a teen boy for a shooting that caused many to flee a meet up held near Temple University over the weekend.

On Monday night, police officers executing a search warrant at a home along the 2700 block of North Hancock Street, in the city's Fairhill section of Kensington, apprehended a 15-year-old boy and recovered a stolen gun, police said.

The teen faces theft, receiving stolen property and gun violation charges after a weapon was fired several times during a meet up that happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at about 5 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

No one was injured in that incident, however, the sound of gunfire sent crowds running through North Philadelphia streets in search of safety and a number of teens were cited for disorderly conduct during the event.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.