Philadelphia

Teen arrested after shots fired at gathering near Temple campus

Police have arrested a 15-year-old who allegedly had a stolen handgun, after shots were fired near Temple University during a gathering of young people over the weekend

By Hayden Mitman

People flee after shots were fired during a meetup near Temple University on Saturday.
Courtesy of Natalie Joranda

Philadelphia police officers apprehended a teen boy for a shooting that caused many to flee a meet up held near Temple University over the weekend.

On Monday night, police officers executing a search warrant at a home along the 2700 block of North Hancock Street, in the city's Fairhill section of Kensington, apprehended a 15-year-old boy and recovered a stolen gun, police said.

The teen faces theft, receiving stolen property and gun violation charges after a weapon was fired several times during a meet up that happened near the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 10 at about 5 p.m.

No one was injured in that incident, however, the sound of gunfire sent crowds running through North Philadelphia streets in search of safety and a number of teens were cited for disorderly conduct during the event.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

