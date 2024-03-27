Three arrests have been made after roughly 100 to 200 juveniles threw rocks and bricks at police on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, officials said.

Temple and Philadelphia police said the three juveniles were charged with disorderly conduct. Police provided no further information on the three individuals who were arrested.

Temple alerted students at 9:18 p.m. that police were dispatched to the scene in the area of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and attempted to "control the crowd."

TUPD, PPD and Septa PD are currently dealing with 100-200+ unruly juveniles at Broad/ Cecil B Moore. Rocks and bricks have been thrown at Police as they attempt to control the crowd. More resources are on the way.



"TUPD, PPD and Septa PD are currently dealing with 100-200+ unruly juveniles at Broad/Cecil B. Moore," Temple University Police Association wrote in an X post Tuesday night. "Rocks and bricks have been thrown at Police as they attempt to control the crowd."

Philly police said no officers were injured.

The mass gathering marked the second large group of juveniles on Temple's campus in the last month and a half. On Feb. 10, shots were fired on Cecil B. Moore Avenue right next to 1300 Residence Hall. Temple's Department of Public Safety was made aware of the planned meetup earlier in the week and communicated with PPD's 22nd District to coordinate resources with TUPD.

In the February incident, more than 100 teens dispersed from the area following the gun shot. On Citizen, a mobile app that sends users safety alerts based on their location, users streamed footage of large groups of people in the area.

Temple's Department of Public Safety sent TUalerts throughout the night keeping Temple students up to date regarding the safety of the area. At 10:25 p.m., students were alerted that police had cleared the area of North Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

NBC10 has reached out to Temple for further information. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.