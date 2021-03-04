19-Year-Old Twins Surrender to Cops for Robbery, Attack on Pizza Shop Owner

Two 19-year-old twin brothers were carted off to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility Thursday after turning themselves in for an assault and robbery that hurt a Norristown pizza shop owner.

Police say Justin Cassidy and Kevin Cassidy, of Aston, robbed Mama Venezia's Pizzeria on the 600 block of East Marshall Street on Feb. 19 and took part in an assault of the owner.

Police said the twins and another man stole a 12-pack and a six-pack of beer. Shop owner Ying Ngov chased after the men wielding a shovel.

Outdoor surveillance cameras caught the men pushing Ngov, 56, down onto a pile of snow and the sidewalk, then attacking her on the ground before fleeing.

Deanna Durante/NBC10

Ngov had bruises on her face from the attack.

Police used surveillance footage and testimony from a friend to identify the Cassidys, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The surveillance images showed the twins and the third man, Justin Croson, then enter a home on Tremont Avenue, not far from the shop.

Police followed up at that address later and residents identified Cassidy and Croson, the affidavit says.

In court Thursday, the Cassidys' attorney sought pretrial release, citing the twins' decision to turn themselves in and pledging they would appear for future court appearances.

A judge denied the request, and the Cassidys were ordered held on $40,000 bail.

Croson, whom police believe lives in York County, Pennsylvania, has not yet been arrested for the incident.