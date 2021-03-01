Police Search for 3 Men Accused of Beating and Robbing Norristown Pizza Shop Owner

Police are searching for three young men accused of brutally attacking and robbing a Norristown pizza shop owner.

Justin Cassidy, his brother Kevin Cassidy and Justin Croson, all 19 years of age, are each charged with robbery and assault. Justin Croson is also charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the three suspects robbed Mama Venezia’s Pizzeria on the 600 block of East Marshall Street, back on Feb. 19.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The owner, 56-year-old Ying Ngov, told NBC10 she was working at her business that night when she spotted the three young men looking into the pizza shop.

Two of the suspects went inside and stole a 12-pack and six-pack of beer, police said.

Ngov said she confronted the men who then surrounded her outside the shop. Surveillance video captured the men pushing her into a pile of snow and then onto the sidewalk.

The men then attack Ngov while she’s on the ground. The video shows a man trying to restrain one of the attackers. But no one checks on Ngov. The suspects then flee the scene.

Ngov told NBC10 she suffered bruising on her face.

“I just want them to be nice to everybody else,” Ngov said. “Don’t hurt the people like that.”

The Cassidy brothers are from Aston, Pennsylvania, while Croson is from Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania. If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Detective CJ Leeds at 610-270-1476 or email NPDTips@norristown.org.