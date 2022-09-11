Frankford

17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Walking Dog

Investigators said they believe the gunfire came from a gray Dodge Challenger

Police Generic TLMD
NBC Bay Area, File

A teenage girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 17-year-old was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the gunfire came from a gray Dodge Challenger.

Officers transported the girl to the hospital where died a short time later, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In the afternoon, a 24-year-old man was killed when he was shot in the head on Cemetery Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 376 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 2% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

John Fetterman 3 hours ago

Fetterman Back in Our Area, Attends Senate Campaign Rally in Montgomery County

Southwest Philadelphia 44 mins ago

Man Shot, Killed in Southwest Philadelphia

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

FrankfordPhiladelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us