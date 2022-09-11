17-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead While Walking Dog

A teenage girl was shot and killed while she was walking a dog in the Frankford section of Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, the 17-year-old was shot in the chest and abdomen on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the gunfire came from a gray Dodge Challenger.

Officers transported the girl to the hospital where died a short time later, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In the afternoon, a 24-year-old man was killed when he was shot in the head on Cemetery Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 376 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 2% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

